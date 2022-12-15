Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.20

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 332290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $930.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.