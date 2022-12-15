Currys (LON:CURY) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 111.25 ($1.36).
Currys Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of LON:CURY traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.20 ($0.76). 4,183,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.79. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £705.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.19.
Currys Company Profile
Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
