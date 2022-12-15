Currys (LON:CURY) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 111.25 ($1.36).

Shares of LON:CURY traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.20 ($0.76). 4,183,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.79. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £705.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.19.

In other Currys news, insider Ian Dyson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £122,000 ($149,674.89).

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

