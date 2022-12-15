Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $345,578.84 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

