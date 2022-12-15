Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after buying an additional 41,570 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $13,742,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $138.90. 21,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,762. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

