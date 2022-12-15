CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

