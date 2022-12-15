CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.26

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 140349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFB. Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $603.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

