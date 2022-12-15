Cronos Price Tops $0.0613 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $16.61 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00076520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00054939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022899 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

