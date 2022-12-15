Critical Review: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) versus Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Cue Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.49) -3.31 Cue Health $618.11 million 0.81 $86.42 million ($0.88) -3.80

Volatility & Risk

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.79% -16.17% Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Cue Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Cue Health has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.58%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Cue Health.

Summary

Cue Health beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

