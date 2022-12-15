Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Sells $18,378.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $18,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Andrew Goergen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 854 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,708.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 1,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $2,140.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 25,600 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $53,760.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 4,032 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $8,467.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 15,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $30,900.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 8,365 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,733.80.

Crexendo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,483. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

