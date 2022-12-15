Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 277,653 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 277,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.7% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

