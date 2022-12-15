Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 25,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,018. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

