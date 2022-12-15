Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
