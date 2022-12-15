Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

