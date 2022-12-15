Cox Capital Mgt LLC Invests $394,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 2,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

