Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources accounts for 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 9,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,602. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.