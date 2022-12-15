Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

AJG traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

