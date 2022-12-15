Cowen Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Market Perform

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.45.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $195.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $7,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.