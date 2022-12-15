Cowen Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Market Perform

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $195.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $7,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

