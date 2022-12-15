Cowen Begins Coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Insider Transactions at Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd Chione bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,207,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,389,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,802,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.