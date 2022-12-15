Cowen Begins Coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
