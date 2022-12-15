Covenant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $130,177.63 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00010298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $123.16 million and approximately $130,177.63 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

