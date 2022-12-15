Coupang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 26,309 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 17,535 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 7,592,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Coupang has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.