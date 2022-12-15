Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 666,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,643,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

