Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Shares of COST stock traded down $12.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $471.49. 13,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

