Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 58.1% in November

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 159,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,653. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

