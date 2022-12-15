Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 65,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,554. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.