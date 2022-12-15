Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 1528834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

