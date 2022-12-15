Contrasting Viad (NYSE:VVI) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viad and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Viad alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34% BSQUARE -9.09% -9.02% -7.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Viad and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viad and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.15 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -38.05 BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.57 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -6.65

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BSQUARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viad has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats BSQUARE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.