ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Up 61.2% in November

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 306,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 916,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ContraFect Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

