ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ContextLogic Stock Up 1.2 %

WISH stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,329,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,089,745.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,729 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,329,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,089,745.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,703,348 shares of company stock worth $8,532,005. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

