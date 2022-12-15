Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 112.5% in November

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO remained flat at $22.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Contango Ore Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the third quarter valued at $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

