ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.66 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $111.41 million and $22.66 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
