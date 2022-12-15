CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Down 7.1%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.45 and last traded at $86.45. 4,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CONMED Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

