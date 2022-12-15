Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $23.78

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $22.76. Confluent shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2,831 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Confluent Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,917,170. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

