Concordium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.43 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Concordium has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $47.43 million and $752,061.50 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $895.72 or 0.05104384 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00500445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.56 or 0.29653221 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

