Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 2.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 27,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,803,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 86,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,658. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

