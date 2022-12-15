CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Sells $64,938.16 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 13,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $64,938.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,266,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,819,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CompoSecure Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.97.
