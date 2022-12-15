CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Sells $1,094,443.66 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,094,443.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,003,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,297,154.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPOW stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.97.

