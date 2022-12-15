Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 801,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

