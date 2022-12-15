Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 694 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

