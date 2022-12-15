Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 191 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

Shares of AZN opened at $70.44 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

