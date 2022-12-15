Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 116 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.