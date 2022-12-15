Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

NYSE:GPN opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

