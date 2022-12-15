Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 45.8% in November

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coloplast A/S from 780.00 to 835.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $925.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 82,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1349 per share. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

