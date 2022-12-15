Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 27,920 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %
COLL stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 138.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 111,770 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.