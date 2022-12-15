Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 27,920 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %

COLL stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 138.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 111,770 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

