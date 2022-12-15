CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and $28,620.57 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00046675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $897.07 or 0.05150659 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.16 or 0.29759888 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

