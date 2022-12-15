Coho Partners Ltd. Has $190.46 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.25% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $190,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $169.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

