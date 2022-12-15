Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 190,872 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,872 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Conagra Brands worth $155,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.34. 49,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,297. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

