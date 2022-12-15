Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,523 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $179,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

