Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.24

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RQI opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

