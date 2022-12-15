Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE LDP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 239,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.