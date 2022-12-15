Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
